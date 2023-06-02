Home » Twitter is changing its name | MobIT
World

by admin
Twitter owner Ilon Mask has confirmed plans and speculation that the popular social network will change its name.

Under the Twitter post of the Daily News, in a comment on the news that the letter “X” could replace the current name of the social network, as well as the logo of the blue bird, he briefly wrote: “True.”

Musk previously hinted that Twitter could change its branding and name in the future, they report Get married.

In addition, he pointed out that the new “X” platform will have a much greater choice when publishing longer format content, videos, messages, as well as other functions and services.

