Twitter is changing its name | MobIT

Twitter owner Ilon Mask has confirmed plans and speculation that the popular social network will change its name.

Under the Twitter post of the Daily News, in a comment on the news that the letter “X” could replace the current name of the social network, as well as the logo of the blue bird, he briefly wrote: “True.”

Musk previously hinted that Twitter could change its branding and name in the future, they report Get married.

In addition, he pointed out that the new “X” platform will have a much greater choice when publishing longer format content, videos, messages, as well as other functions and services.

