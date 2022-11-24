November 24th, according to news from Sina Technology, statistics from market research company Media Matters show that 25 days after Elon Musk (Elon Musk) acquired Twitter, half of the company’s 100 largest advertisers have stopped using Twitter. Advertising on the platform.

These 50 companies have contributed close to $2 billion in advertising revenue to Twitter since 2020, spending $750 million this year alone, Media Matters said.

Companies like Chevrolet, Ford, and Chipotle have publicly announced they will stop advertising on Twitter. Other advertisers have quietly dropped out, Media Matter said, because its analysis of Pathmatics data showed the companies had stopped running ads for a long time.

Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s and Meta have also all eliminated Twitter’s advertising budgets, Media Matters said. The company believes the businesses opted out of Twitter because of “direct publicity, controversy, and warnings from media buyers.”

Mars Candy clarified that the company suspended advertising on Twitter as early as late September, before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was completed.

It was previously reported that Musk held a virtual conference call after completing the acquisition, trying to appease advertisers and convince them of the safety of Twitter.

On November 11, GroupM, the world‘s largest ad buyer, will launch an ad platform designated as “high risk” and issue a warning to customers that it is not recommended to purchase ad space on this platform.