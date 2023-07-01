Home » Twitter limited the number of tweets users can see | MobIT
Twitter limited the number of tweets users can see

Twitter limited the number of tweets users can see | MobIT

Elon Musk announced that Twitter has temporarily limited the number of tweets users can read in a day.

Izvor: Screenshot

In a tweet, Musk clarified that unverified (unchecked) accounts can read “up to 600 posts per day“.

Verified accounts are temporarily restricted from reading until 6,000 posts per day.

Mask also announced that newly unverified accounts can read a maximum of 300 posts per day.

Temporary read restrictions were introduced to address “data theft and system manipulation” issues.

The Twitter owner says this is a “temporary emergency measure.”

Thousands of Twitter users have previously reported problems with the social media platform.

