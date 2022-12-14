After the first fears and reassurances from the owner of Twitter, the curtain closes definitively for the account @ElonJet. The page that followed all the movements of the private plane of Elon Musk, a Gulfstream worth $70 million, was suspended after breaking “the rules” of the rig. The Gulfstream voyages were followed by hundreds of thousands of people with likes and comments.





In November Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old founder of the tracker, had been reassured by Musk himself who had declared that he was “an extremist of freedom of expression”. But since the beginning of December, the American student has denounced the application of a visibility filter that prevented thousands of followers from accessing the contents of his account. Then the twist: @ElonJet was subjected to “shadowban“. This type of protective measure was used in the past mainly for pages inciting racial hatred or messages of violence.

However, Sweeney had sensed Musk’s move and had previously invited his followers to follow him also on Meta’s social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and Telegram: despite the censorship, tracking continues.