Listen to the audio version of the article

The haemorrhage of Twitter employees that began with the arrival of new owner Elon Musk continues. The last chapter, for now, is the exhortation to “work harder” and “harder” or to resign with an indemnity for dismissal. It seems that many are opting for this second option.

Musk himself does not seem willing to establish a serene climate within the social network, sparing no (over the course of weeks and months) heavy criticism of management, contesting thousands of fake profiles, firing managers, then over 3 thousand employees, then rehiring some , therefore announcing the end of smart working and the obligation to return to the company to rethink it, now, partially.

Company with decimated employees



After the ultimatum, some employees announced they would resign. A number attended a private forum (not the corporate one) to discuss the resignation and the possible consequences: whether the fact could jeopardize their US visas or whether they would receive the promised compensation. This was reported to the AP agency by an employee who was fired earlier this week and who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

While it’s unclear how many of Twitter’s already decimated employees have accepted Musk’s offer, the latest string of departures means the platform continues to lose workers even as it gears up for World Cup soccer, one of Twitter’s busiest events that it can overload its systems if things go wrong.

“To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thank you for being an amazing teammate through the ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what you do in the future,” tweeted an employee, Esther Crawford, who remains with the company and worked on reviewing the platform’s verification system.