Elon Musk’s ax is preparing to strike down on Twitter. The billionaire has asked the managers of the company that he chirps to draw up a list of employees to cut and do it quickly. In fact, the objective is to launch a reduction plan by 1 November, the date by which the payment of premiums in securities representing a good portion of workers’ remuneration is scheduled. Proceeding with the cuts before the deadline could therefore allow Musk big savings.

The extent of the reductions is not yet clear: according to the Washinton Post, the first round of Twitter layoffs should be in the order of 25%. The layoffs will affect all departments, but specifically sales and engineers.

Tesla’s boss has assured that they will not in any case be in the order of 75% of the workforce as indicated by the rumors in circulation. But the reassurances were not enough to calm the nervousness among the employees, especially after the first moves of Musk who, as soon as he arrived at the helm, kicked out the managing director Parag Agrawal.

Hypothesis Musk at the helm

Rumors are chasing each other right at the helm of the company: many speculate that Musk will take over at least temporarily. “My title is Chief Twit. I have no idea who the CEO is, ”said Tesla’s boss, answering those who asked him how long he intended to remain CEO of the company he chirps. While working on the command team and streamlining Twitter, Musk is relying on Tesla’s ‘allies’ to conduct a review and evaluate any changes to be made in the company he chirps.

Tesla engineers at work too

Several Tesla engineers, according to rumors, have been tasked with holding interviews with Twitter engineers and reviewing the company’s codes and products. Meanwhile, the rain of criticism does not stop on the billionaire. Skepticism towards him is rampant after he has defined himself as an “absolutist of free speech” and has opened up the possibility of returning the excluded excellent, including Donald Trump, to the platform.