No ads. The owner of Twitter, Elon Muskhas announced that it will soon offer a “more expensive subscription that will allow you to have no advertising“.
It would be a radical change in the business model for Twitter which, until now, has relied on targeted advertising to bring in revenue.

The new subscription will be part of a broader strategyannounced by the US billionaire with a tweet, to review the presence of advertising on the social network. “Ads are too frequent and too big on Twitter. We will act on these two parameters in the coming weeks,” wrote Musk.

