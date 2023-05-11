Home » Twitter, Musk: new CEO found, she’s a woman and will start in 6 weeks
Twitter, Musk: new CEO found, she's a woman and will start in 6 weeks

Twitter, Musk: new CEO found, she's a woman and will start in 6 weeks

Elon Musk said he found a new one CEO per Twitter. Musk did not name the person, but said he will start work in about six weeks.

Musk bought Twitter last fall. In a tweet, the Tesla billionaire said that his role will move to that of executive president and chief technology officer.

Musk, however, has made announcements in the past that he hasn’t followed through on.

Elon Musk: “By 2023 someone else could lead Twitter”

In mid-November, just weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, Musk told a Delaware court he didn’t want to be the CEO of any company.

During the testimony, Musk said, “I expect to cut down on my time on Twitter and find someone else to handle it.”

