The Twitter account of a Washington Post journalist was suspended today by decision of Elon Musk. The reporter denounced it, Taylor Lawrence.

The block by the owner of the social media comes just after his decision to restore a dozen profiles of American journalists accused of violating his privacy.

“Elon Musk suspended my Twitter accountthe Washington Post tech reporter wrote on her blog.

The billionaire replied on social media that it was a “temporary suspension due to a previous disclosure” of his personal profile data and that the measure “will soon be lifted”.

Lorenz replied that he had not disclosed any private information about Musk but that he had only asked him a question for an article he is writing together with his colleague Drew Harwell, whose account was blocked two days ago together with other reporters from prestigious newspapers from the Cnn at the New York Times.

The suspension, revoked by Musk the next day following a poll launched by the Tesla owner on Twitter, had aroused strong condemnation from the UN and the EU as well as the indignation of many media representatives.