Home World Twitter: Musk suspends another journalist’s account
World

Twitter: Musk suspends another journalist’s account

by admin
Twitter: Musk suspends another journalist’s account

The Twitter account of a Washington Post journalist was suspended today by decision of Elon Musk. The reporter denounced it, Taylor Lawrence.

The block by the owner of the social media comes just after his decision to restore a dozen profiles of American journalists accused of violating his privacy.

Elon Musk suspended my Twitter accountthe Washington Post tech reporter wrote on her blog.
The billionaire replied on social media that it was a “temporary suspension due to a previous disclosure” of his personal profile data and that the measure “will soon be lifted”.

Lorenz replied that he had not disclosed any private information about Musk but that he had only asked him a question for an article he is writing together with his colleague Drew Harwell, whose account was blocked two days ago together with other reporters from prestigious newspapers from the Cnn at the New York Times.

Find out more

The suspension, revoked by Musk the next day following a poll launched by the Tesla owner on Twitter, had aroused strong condemnation from the UN and the EU as well as the indignation of many media representatives.

See also  Use: school shooting, two children dead, a dozen injured

You may also like

Ukraine – Russia, today’s war news 18 December

Germany’s first LNG receiving terminal officially put into...

The Russian side said that the Russian module...

Malaysia landslide accident search and rescue continues, 9...

Canoe class 28 students panic at sea High-tech...

Urgent! WHO has announced that there are no...

Iran, clashes in Karaj prison: one prisoner dies

Where will Turkey-Russia relations go with a phased...

Qatar against Brussels over corruption case in the...

Pope to Christmas concert artists: Peace is worth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy