Twitter, Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for unauthorized use of data

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter owner Elon Musk has threatened to sue Microsoft Corp. accusing the tech and IT giant of using his social media company’s data without permission. “They trained illegally using Twitter data. Time to sue,” the multibillionaire said in a tweet.

Musk, intent on changing the company’s policy to charge companies for access to its data stream, and hurt by Microsoft’s plan to remove Twitter from its corporate advertising platform, did not provide further details to support his announcement. Microsoft, likewise, has not replied to the entrepreneur’s position.

The Microsoft-Twitter war

Microsoft Corp. just announced that its social media planning and scheduling tools for advertisers will no longer support Twitter, after the Musk-owned social network began charging for access to its scheduling interface.

Microsoft’s Smart Campaigns service helps advertisers manage social media campaigns across services like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Starting April 25, users of the product won’t be able to do things like create tweets and drafts, or see past tweets and engagement.

Microsoftw Corp. is the largest investor in OpenAI, the AI ​​research lab that Musk co-founded before falling out with the team and leaving in 2018. Musk is now founding his own rival AI effort.