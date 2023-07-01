Twitter, Musk’s grasp: you can’t see the tweets if you don’t subscribe to the social network

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter is blocking tweets and profiles from being viewed on its website unless they are registered with the social media site – a move owner Elon Musk said was “temporary”.

When an unregistered user tries to view a tweet, the site asks them to log in or register with a Twitter account. As of Friday, users could still see tweets that appeared in Google searches or embedded on other sites. Musk tweeted that it was a “temporary emergency measure” to prevent people from raiding the site for tweet data.

“We were getting such a haul of data that it was degrading the service for regular users!” Twitter has long relied on the accessibility of its tweets online to generate interest in the site, for example through users sending tweets to friends or contacts who don’t have an account. Musk has made a number of product changes since he took over the San Francisco-based company last year. In March, Twitter began charging for access to its application programming interface, or API.

The Twitter API was used by popular third-party applications, such as the now-defunct Tweetbot and Twitterific, as well as academic researchers. Now Twitter charges customers $42,000 a month to access just 1% of tweets. In April, Musk temporarily disabled likes, replies and retweets if a tweet contained a link to Substack, the newsletter platform. After complaints, Musk then reversed the change.

