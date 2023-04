For years, on Twitter, famous people and companies have enjoyed the free blue check that certifies the authenticity of a profile. Then it came Elon Musk. And he changed the rules. “Pay or I’ll take it away from you,” Twitter’s new owner repeated several times. His ultimatum expired on April 1st. But the effects only manifested themselves yesterday: numerous celebrities – including Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lady GaGa e Beyoncé – have lost their status symbol.