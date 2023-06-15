Twitter, record companies sue Musk for copyright: asked for 250 million in damages

Twitter has been sued by a group of 17 music publishers. The accusation is that he allowed social media users to publish posts with music, violating the copyright of at least 1,700 songs. The formal request filed in the District Court of Nashville, United States, seeks damages up to 250 million dollars. The songs involved are from leading artists and belong, among others, to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert and Rihanna.

Members of the National Music Publishers Association, including Sony Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management and Universal Music Publishing Group, say the breach has gotten worse since Elon Musk bought Twitterlast October, given the reduced number of employees who can be referred to in case of problems.

According to the indictment, other important platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and YouTube have taken a step in the most suitable direction, paying publishers for licensed music. In May, Facebook and Instagram had reported the songs in the posts of the two social networks in Italy, after a reopening of dialogue with Siae, the Italian company that protects copyright, which had managed to get those songs removed from the list of songs fired, due to the absence of the renewal with the American giant. National Music Publishers Association president David Israelite said Twitter “is the largest social media platform that has outright refused to license millions of songs on its service.”

The accusation is heavy: for Israelite, Twitter “regularly ignores the repeated violations”. Publishers said the social network encourages posts with music, boosting engagement and ad revenue, an unfair advantage over platforms that pay for licenses.

“Twitter claims to remove content in response to valid complaints, almost always within hours of initial reports, if not minutes,” the lawsuit reads. “Twitter actually routinely ignores repeat offenders and violations, refusing to take the steps has to stop these specific cases of which it is aware”.