Home » Twitter, removed the luminous «X» from the headquarters of San Francisco-Corriere TV
World

Twitter, removed the luminous «X» from the headquarters of San Francisco-Corriere TV

by admin
Twitter, removed the luminous «X» from the headquarters of San Francisco-Corriere TV

The California city’s Building Inspection Department said it had received 24 complaints

(LaPresse) The Twitter rebranding project wanted by the owner and president Elon Musk continues, not without some difficulties. The illuminated insignia of the new ‘X’ logo has been removed from the headquarters of the US company which is based in San Francisco. The California city’s Building Inspection Department said it received 24 complaints over the weekend that related specifically to the facility’s safety and lighting. (LaPresse)

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:50pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Russian missiles over Odessa. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant director arrested

You may also like

he hangs up his gloves and retires

Udinese transfer market – Cocetta alla Turris outright...

Russia’s Influence and Western Interests: What’s Happening in...

When Bamako invites Amsterdam ~ MOH Aventure

Mass Arrests at Attorney General’s Office Uncover Criminal...

“Full harmony between Lotito and Sarri on the...

Former US President Trump Believes He Will Face...

A turtle attacked a woman from Split in...

images from Beijing after the flood – Corriere...

Extreme Summer: Heatwaves and Wildfires Ravage the Northern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy