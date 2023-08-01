Twitter, removed the luminous «X» from the headquarters of San Francisco-Corriere TV

The California city’s Building Inspection Department said it had received 24 complaints

(LaPresse) The Twitter rebranding project wanted by the owner and president Elon Musk continues, not without some difficulties. The illuminated insignia of the new ‘X’ logo has been removed from the headquarters of the US company which is based in San Francisco. The California city’s Building Inspection Department said it received 24 complaints over the weekend that related specifically to the facility’s safety and lighting. (LaPresse)

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:50pm

