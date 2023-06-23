Twitter resumes paying for Google Cloud

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter has resumed paying Google Cloud for its services, mending a relationship that had become strained after Elon Musk bought the social network and stopped paying Google and various other companies. Twitter’s new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, has put the relationship back on track, according to a person familiar with the situation, reports Bloomberg. As part of the discussions, which included talks between Yaccarino and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the two companies are also negotiating a broader partnership that could include advertising and Google’s use of the Twitter API said the same source, who requested anonymity.

Musk supported the new direction in the report. Another person familiar with the matter confirmed that there are currently no issues between the companies. Spokesmen for Twitter and Google declined to comment. Since billionaire Musk acquired San Francisco-based Twitter last fall, the social media platform has pushed many of its vendors to get discounts. Reducing spending on cloud computing has emerged as a specific goal for Musk, according to another person familiar with the matter. Twitter has been paying Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud between $200 million and $300 million a year, according to estimates by three people familiar with the matter.

The social media company largely uses Google Cloud for data analytics and machine learning. Platformer first reported that Twitter had stopped paying bills to Google Cloud. At first, Google struggled to get in touch with Musk to discuss the unpaid bills. In an effort to reach out to him, Google employees reached out to people at his space exploration company, SpaceX, which also does business with Google Cloud.



If things fix themselves with Google, problems arise in Australia. Here a cyber-issues authority said it asked Twitter to explain its handling of online hate as the microblogging has become the most troublesome platform in the country since new owner Elon Musk lifted bans on 62,000 reported accounts .

