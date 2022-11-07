Home World Twitter rethinks it and recalls dozens of redundant workers
Twitter rethinks it and recalls dozens of redundant workers

Elon Musk it has sent away, in a single weekend, more than three thousand employees. But now, according to Bloomberg reports, Twitter is running for cover, recalling dozens of redundant workers. The official reason would be that they would have been thrown out by “mistake”. The social network did not want to comment on the news.
Musk also announced a squeeze on false account social network and identity theft.
“Any name change will temporarily result in the loss of the blue tick without warning,” said the billionaire who just introduced the $ 8 payment for a verified account.
Musk further clarified that “any impersonation where the word is not specified ‘parody’ will be suspended “. An accurate method of verification” will make journalism more democratic – he said – and give more power to people’s voices. “” Twitter – he tweeted – must become by far the most accurate source of information on the world. This is our mission”.

Wsj: “Facebook-Meta ready to fire thousands of people”. And Twitter calls back the estranged employees

And the new rules on Twitter verified accounts are starting to hit. The American actress and comedian paid the price for Elon Musk’s diktat which provides for the immediate closure of a profile with a blue check that changes its name. Kathy Griffin, whose account was suspended after changing his name, provocatively, with that of the new owner of the social network. “Account suspended. We suspend accounts that violate the Twitter Rules”, now reads the profile of the actress, who in her career also boasts the participation in Quentin Tarantino’s works such as Pulp Fiction and Four Rooms.

