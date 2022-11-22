Home World Twitter, stop the layoffs. Musk: “We need engineers and sales people”
Twitter, stop the layoffs. Musk: "We need engineers and sales people"

Twitter, stop the layoffs. Musk: “We need engineers and sales people”

No more cuts in employees, indeed hirings in some key sectors, and a greater focus on non-US countries, on the model of Japan. Elon Musk, according to the tech news site The Verge, on Monday 21 November he met Twitter employees better specifying what his intentions are in the restructuring of the company he recently acquired. Also, according to a report ReutersElon Musk reportedly cut some of Twitter’s employee welfare benefits, including wellbeing, productivity, home internet, training and daycare allowances.

Musk said during the meeting that the company is done with layoffs, and intends to hire new people in engineering and sales roles, encouraging employees to name possible new people interested in the job. Musk didn’t specify the types of engineering or sales roles Twitter is hiring for, and the company doesn’t currently have any open roles listed on its website. “In terms of critical hires, I’d say people who are good at writing software are top priority,” Tesla’s founding entrepreneur said during the meeting.

The headquarters will remain in California, «but a double headquarters could make sense»

The meeting, which lasted about half an hour and took place at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Musk answered questions from employees, also stating that “there are no plans” to move Twitter headquarters to Texas as has been done with Tesla, but that it might make sense to have “double headquarters”, both in California and in Texas. “If we moved the headquarters to Texas, I think it would turn the idea that Twitter has gone from being left to being right, which is not the case,” Musk told employees, clarifying that “this is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It’s an acquisition by the moderate wing of Twitter.” Twitter is «the square of the digital city. We have to represent people with a wide range of viewpoints, even if we disagree with these viewpoints,” he clarified.

Musk also acknowledged that the company’s reorganization is leading to “a lot of mistakes” but “it will stabilize over time.” In response to a question from an employee, he said that “significant portions of the technology team need to be rebuilt from scratch.”

The example of Japan

At another point in the meeting, Musk also suggested that it would be a good idea to “decentralize things somehow” by creating engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia and Brazil. Twitter is particularly strong in Japan, and Twitter’s position in the Land of the Rising Sun was specifically defined by Musk as what the company should “ideally aspire to in every country, without exception.” “There are roughly the same number of daily active users in Japan and the United States, despite Japan having a third of the population of the United States,” he stressed.

