Home World Twitter: subscription service launched, $ 8 per month for blue check
World

Twitter: subscription service launched, $ 8 per month for blue check

by admin
Twitter: subscription service launched, $ 8 per month for blue check

Twitter has launched a subscription service for $ 8 per month that includes a blue check mark now assigned to verified accounts.

In an update for Apple iOS devices, Twitter said subscribers can now receive the blue check mark next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”

The change marks the end of Twitter’s current verification system, launched in 2009. Experts have raised serious concerns about the overthrow of the platform’s verification system which, while not perfect, has helped Twitter’s 238 million daily users determine whether the accounts they were receiving information from were genuine.

Find out more
See also  Musk's SpaceX aims to hit another record this year with an average weekly launch – SpaceX – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Tuchel refutes rumors: I have a good relationship...

Ukraine, attack in Donetsk: the separatist judge who...

Swiss media: Qatar orchestrated a spying operation to...

Le Pen hands over to Bardella, the 27-year-old...

Madrid, Goya al Prado attacked. Van Gogh salvo...

By plane or by ship, so Iran sends...

Midterm elections, Russian propaganda at work in the...

Nearly 7,000 patients hospitalized as U.S. faces worst...

Madrid, new action by environmentalists: two activists stick...

Pope at Mass in Bahrain: Always love and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy