Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter has launched a subscription service for $ 8 per month that includes a blue check mark now assigned to verified accounts.

In an update for Apple iOS devices, Twitter said subscribers can now receive the blue check mark next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.”

The change marks the end of Twitter’s current verification system, launched in 2009. Experts have raised serious concerns about the overthrow of the platform’s verification system which, while not perfect, has helped Twitter’s 238 million daily users determine whether the accounts they were receiving information from were genuine.