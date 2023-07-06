Twitter Sues Meta Over Threads | MobIT

Twitter plans to sue Mark Zackeberg’s Meta company over its new Threads app, which already has 30 million users signed up.

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over its new Threads app, the Semafor newspaper announced this evening.

“Twitter intends to protect its intellectual property and demands that Meta immediately stop using any highly confidential information of Twitter,” wrote the lawyer of the Twitter company, Alex Spiro, in a letter obtained by Semaphore.

In a letter to CEO Mark Zackberg, published by a Twitter lawyer in Semaphore, the firm expressed “serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta Platforms) has systematically, intentionally and illegally appropriated Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” The Elon Musk-owned social network threatened legal action on the same day Meta launched Threads.

Meta’s creator, Mark Zuckerberg, made it Threads is Twitter’s rival, and on its first day alone, it had 30 million sign-ups.

Spiro accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees “who had and still have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other confidential information.” He states that this is a violation of state and federal laws, and that the former employees still have a valid obligation to Twitter.

Experts say Threads could appeal to Twitter users unhappy with the platform’s recent changes. Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and has a lot of similarities to Twitter.

Threads is available for download in more than 100 countries, including the UK, but not yet in the European Union due to regulatory issues.

Zakeberg was asked on Threads if the app “will be bigger than Twitter.”

“It’s going to take some time, but I think there should be a public chat app with over a billion people on it,” Zakeberg said.

