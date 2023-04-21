Twitter, the Pope and Beyoncè lose the blue check. Save (for now) LeBron and the White House

Listen to the audio version of the article

First, in some sensational ways, “excellent victims” of Twitter’s choice to remove the blue check (which distinguishes verified users) from social media profiles that have not paid to keep them. Pope Francis’ account, which has over 18.8 million followers, thus remained without a blue check after the ultimatum imposed by Elon Musk on profiles was triggered, forced to pay a sort of subscription to have the coveted sign verification on social media. In addition to @Pontifex, the queen of pop Beyoncè, 15.5 million followers, and the New York Times were left without a check.

In the religious world, while Pope Bergoglio will have to get hold of his credit card, the Dalai Lama has kept his blue check. However, the patriarch of Moscow Kirill and the Iranian supreme leader Khamenei have lost it. Even former President Donald Trump, readmitted to social media by Musk, no longer has a verified account. However, his daughter Ivanka still has it.

LeBron and Stephen King "downgraded" by the social network

Except, for the moment, also the profile of the White House, which in any case had announced that it had no intention of paying the 84 dollars a year to subscribe to the ‘Blue Twitter’ program. Among those who have kept the check are also notable personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King. “The Shining” author King, who previously called Musk a poor fit for Twitter, tweeted: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I did not. My Twitter account says I gave a phone number. I do not have it.”

Since its creation in 2009, the blue check has become a signature element that has helped the platform become a trusted forum for journalists and activists. But the new owner of the social media has claimed the method will help unmask fake profiles. “You can easily create 10,000 or 100,000 fake Twitter accounts using just one home computer and artificial intelligence. This is why you need to tighten the certification shirts and make sure that you need a verified phone number and a credit card to get the blue check. My prediction is that any so-called social network that doesn’t do this will fail,” decreed the millionaire Tesla patron when the ultimatum expired.