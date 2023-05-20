Twitter vs. Microsoft for Unauthorized Use of Data

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter accuses Microsoft of using the social media company’s data without authorization and in the wrong way and asks the software company to verify it. Alex Spiro, partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and attorney for Twitter owner Elon Musk, has sent a letter to Microsoft setting out a number of reasons including that the software company “may have violated more provisions” than its agreement with Twitter on the use of data.

It’s the latest rift among tech companies in the growing debate over who owns the data that can be used to train artificial intelligence and machine learning software. The New York Times was the first to obtain a copy of the letter, then a copy was also obtained by CNBC.

After Musk led the Twitter acquisition in October and named himself CEO, the company began charging for use of its application programming interface (API), which allows developers to embed tweets into their software and access Twitter data. The API was previously free and was used by some researchers, partners, and developers who agreed to Twitter’s terms. Twitter API-powered apps include Hootsuite, Sprout Social, and Sprinklr. According to Spiro’s letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the company’s board last month, Microsoft “refused to pay even a discounted fee for continued access to Twitter’s APIs and content.”

American media agree that at stake is not only the use of databases but the use of Twitter databases to develop AI systems such as ChatGPT.

Last month, Musk publicly denounced Microsoft for “illegally” using Twitter data to train its AI technologies. “Cause time,” he tweeted at the time.