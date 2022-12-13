Home World Twitter, Washington Post: Musk has dismantled the social security committee
Twitter, Washington Post: Musk has dismantled the social security committee

Twitter, Washington Post: Musk has dismantled the social security committee

Twitter has suddenly dismantled its Trust and Safety Council, or the social security committee. The brings it back Washington Post adding that it is “the latest sign that Elon Musk is destroying years of work and institutions created to make the social network safer and more civilized”.

The members of the committee, the American newspaper points out, received an e-mail, the subject of which was “Thank you”, informing them that the committee was no longer “the best structure” to bring “external insights into our development work of products and policies. The email came less than an hour before a Zoom meeting of committee members with Twitter executives to discuss recent developments.

For years, dozens of civil rights defenders, academics and advocates from around the world have volunteered to help improve security on the platform. The email, signed by Twitter, reads: “We are grateful for your commitment, advice and collaboration over the past few years and wish you every success for the future.” In less than two months, Musk canceled years of investments in trust and safety on Twitter, firing key elements of the workforce and restoring accounts that had previously been suspended.

