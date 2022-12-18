Home World Twitter will ban its users from posting links to competing social networks
WASHINGTON – Twitter will ban its users from posting links to rival social media outlets. This can be read in a note from Elon Musk’s company. The prohibited platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Post and Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social network.

In a post, Twitter explained that it will take action against users who violate this new rule “both at the tweet level and at the account level”. In practice it means that users can no longer include links to their profiles on other social networks or even their name in their Twitter bio. Musk’s company also says it could suspend accounts “used for the primary purpose of promoting content on another social platform” and will no longer allow users to connect to link aggregators, such as Linktree or Lnk.bio. There remains the possibility of paid advertising of content on other social networks.

