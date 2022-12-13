Home World Twitter: Wp, Musk has dismantled the social security committee
World

Twitter: Wp, Musk has dismantled the social security committee

by admin
Twitter: Wp, Musk has dismantled the social security committee

Twitter has suddenly dismantled its Trust and Safety Council, or the social security committee. The Washington Post reports it adding that it is “the latest sign that Elon Musk is destroying years of work and institutions created to make the social network safer and more civil”.

Committee members received an email, the subject of which was “Thank you,” informing them that the committee was no longer “the best structure” to bring “external insights into our development work.” products and policies”. The email came less than an hour before a Zoom meeting of committee members with Twitter executives to discuss recent developments.

“For years, dozens of civil rights defenders, academics and advocates from around the world have volunteered to help improve security on the platform,” the article points out. The email, signed by Twitter, reads: “We are grateful for your commitment, advice and collaboration over the past few years and wish you every success for the future”.

“In less than two months – finally observes the US newspaper – Musk has canceled years of investments in trust and safety on Twitter, firing key elements of the workforce and reinstating accounts that had previously been suspended”.

See also  Covid, are we coming out of the pandemic? Here is what the example of the United Kingdom tells us, where infections have been decreasing for days

You may also like

Covid: Hong Kong, the isolation obligation for those...

EU member states failed to reach an agreement...

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, Mister Bitcoin’s...

Pope to seminarians: A life of prayer begins...

In the first week that the EU ban...

Afghanistan: Isis claims responsibility for attack on Kabul...

From the Middle East to Africa, who has...

14,717 new diagnoses in Hong Kong, including 704...

Hardcore Mi 13! The core configuration of moto...

Britain ushers in the first wave of cold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy