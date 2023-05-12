Twitter, Wsj: Linda Yaccarino is negotiating to be CEO. Musk: “A woman to drive within 6 weeks”

Within six weeks, a woman will lead Twitter operationally as CEO or executive director. This was announced, with a tweet, by Elon Musk who, however, will reserve to himself a large part of the responsibilities of the network – which he calls X/Twitter – and precisely “the executive presidency, the leadership of the technology sector, the supervision of the products, the management of the software and systems”. Although no mention has been made of the name, according to informed sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the head of advertising of NBCUniversal, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter.



(reuters)

In December, the head of Tesla and SpaceX had conducted a poll asking Twitter users whether or not he should leave the leadership of the platform. About 17 million people voted, with 57% in favor of his departure. After hesitating – insinuating that the result was the result of an army of automated accounts – Elon Musk finally tweeted that he intended to resign as soon as he “found someone crazy enough” to succeed him.

Last night’s announcement drew rave reviews from his many fans and sent Tesla’s shares soaring more than 2% on Wall Street as the highly decorated executive’s time on Twitter worried the market.