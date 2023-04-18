Home » Two 80-year-olds travel around the world in 80 days – Corriere TV
World

Two 80-year-olds travel around the world in 80 days – Corriere TV

by admin
Two 80-year-olds travel around the world in 80 days – Corriere TV

They are two 80-year-old Texans, Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby and theirs is a challenge that many would like to repeat: to travel the world. Obviously doing it at their age tastes completely different, but in the end it’s the dream of every couple of friends. Travelling, seeing the world and sharing breathtaking emotions and views with each other: all, in their case, shown on social media where the two ladies documented everything they encountered on their 80-day trip around the world. Sandy and Ellie visited 18 countries on 7 continents, leaving on January 11 last year, dedicating this epic journey to their two missing husbands. From Tik Tok to Instagram, their story has thrilled many users to the point that there is even merchandise to remember their historic adventure. (Instagram)

April 18, 2023 – Updated April 18, 2023 , 5:52 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Hong Kong Chief Executive-designate Li Jiachao said that "press freedom is unlimited", the Journalists Association refuted | National Security Law | Li Jiachao | Press Freedom | Journalists Association | Chen Langsheng

You may also like

Russian foreign minister visits Brazil to refute U.S....

Putin visited Kherson and Lugansk. Icons as a...

Food and territory to attract tourism, the Pact...

Due to the Serbian Open, the match Borac...

Jelena Karleuša in bikini | Fun

La Vardera “In Partinico the school that bears...

Sufi, the other Pakistan – World and Mission

Korean media: Japan spent 2 months stubbornly lobbying...

Pre-trial detention has been confirmed for Evan Gershkovich,...

Udinese – Will Beto and Arslan be there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy