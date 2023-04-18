Two 80-year-olds travel around the world in 80 days – Corriere TV

They are two 80-year-old Texans, Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby and theirs is a challenge that many would like to repeat: to travel the world. Obviously doing it at their age tastes completely different, but in the end it’s the dream of every couple of friends. Travelling, seeing the world and sharing breathtaking emotions and views with each other: all, in their case, shown on social media where the two ladies documented everything they encountered on their 80-day trip around the world. Sandy and Ellie visited 18 countries on 7 continents, leaving on January 11 last year, dedicating this epic journey to their two missing husbands. From Tik Tok to Instagram, their story has thrilled many users to the point that there is even merchandise to remember their historic adventure. (Instagram)