Home » Two accidents on the A-29, long queues towards Palermo and the Falcone-Borsellino airport
World

Two accidents on the A-29, long queues towards Palermo and the Falcone-Borsellino airport

by admin
Two accidents on the A-29, long queues towards Palermo and the Falcone-Borsellino airport

by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Difficult day for motorists who, this morning, had to travel on the A29 motorway, both in the direction of Palermo and Mazara del Vallo. Around 8.40, in the section between Carini and the Falcone-Borsellino airport, a car ended up on the guardrail without…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Two accidents on the A-29, long queues towards Palermo and the Falcone-Borsellino airport appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  For the first time in space, the "God 14" crew sent space gifts to Chinese people around the world-News-Science Network

You may also like

The army of Belarus in a state of...

“Ternana, Palermo remains on Martella and Pettinari”

Udinese Market – Agreement reached with Lucca /...

Udinese transfer market – La Gazza confirms: Becao...

Does it work on Vidovdan | Info

Customs sale of seized vehicles | Info

Russia, three GB military planes intercepted in flight...

And inside the Wagner group?

The Mañana Culture, review of their album Bravado...

German anti-war activists hold camping activities to boycott...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy