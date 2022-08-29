Not long ago, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane “lost contact” because two pilots dozed off during the flight, which has aroused the attention of the outside world on aviation safety issues. According to the latest report on August 28, two more Air France pilots were grounded for fighting in the cockpit during the flight.

On the 27th local time, an Air France spokesman confirmed the news, saying that the “air dispute” occurred in June this year, when two pilots were flying an Airbus plane from Geneva to Paris. “Fight” in the cockpit.

According to reports, during the climb after the passenger plane took off, the captain and the co-pilot had a dispute, which soon escalated into a physical conflict. One of them may have slapped or slapped the other, and the two immediately grabbed each other’s collars and “scuffled together”. The cabin crew intervened immediately after hearing the noise in the cockpit. An Air France spokesman said, “The matter was resolved quickly and everything was flying normally.”

This is just the latest security issue to plague Air France, the report said. Before the physical conflict came to light, the French civil aviation safety investigation agency, the French Bureau of Investigation and Analysis, released a report on August 23, which put the French branch of Air France-KLM Group (Air France-KLM) in a report. A series of security failures point to “program changes and even program violations”, resulting in a narrowing of security boundaries.

The report also noted repeated incidents of Air France crew members ignoring safety rules and “a culture developed among certain crew members that tends to underestimate the contribution of rigorous implementation of safety procedures”.

For example, an Air France passenger A330 flying from Brazzaville (Congo) to Paris on 31 December 2020 detected a fuel leak at cruising altitude, but the crew did not follow the fuel leak safety procedures to close the leaking side of the A330 engine, and there is no option to land at the nearest airport.

The report believes that “the crew deliberately ignored the shutdown of the engine, this decision created a significant risk of fire, resulting in a significant reduction in the flight safety margin, (the airliner did not occur) fire was the result of accidental avoidance.” The number of Air France flights is “extremely limited”, but through some recent investigations, “it was observed that the crew involved were able to extricate themselves from performing certain procedures in a compliant manner.”

For example, there were two consecutive safety problems on March 28 and March 30, 2017, when the same crew member climbed too fast during the flight. On September 12, 2020, an Airbus A318 “did not follow the operating procedures to achieve a rapid landing on the runway of Paris Orly Airport”. The French Bureau of Investigation and Analysis insisted that the crew had “few resources to deal with possible surprises” during the final approach to the runway.

In response, Air France has pledged to provide pilots with tools to replay and analyze flight situations, as recommended, to enhance post-flight analysis. Air France also said it would conduct a company-wide security review within a few months to complete certain analysis of the report if necessary.