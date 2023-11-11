Two American F-15 fighters drop bombs on an arms depot in Syria – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The United States reportedly carried out an air strike against an arms depot in eastern Syria, near Maysulun, in Deir el-Zour. Two F-15 fighter jets dropped several bombs on a building that American officials say is being used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Furthermore, the Pentagon has made it known that this offensive would constitute retaliation for the growing number of attacks on US military bases in the region. (LaPresse)

November 10, 2023 – Updated November 10, 2023, 4:01 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

