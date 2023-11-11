Home » Two American F-15 fighters drop bombs on an arms depot in Syria – Corriere TV
World

Two American F-15 fighters drop bombs on an arms depot in Syria – Corriere TV

by admin
Two American F-15 fighters drop bombs on an arms depot in Syria – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The United States reportedly carried out an air strike against an arms depot in eastern Syria, near Maysulun, in Deir el-Zour. Two F-15 fighter jets dropped several bombs on a building that American officials say is being used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Furthermore, the Pentagon has made it known that this offensive would constitute retaliation for the growing number of attacks on US military bases in the region. (LaPresse)

November 10, 2023 – Updated November 10, 2023, 4:01 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Athens: journalist shot dead by two killers

You may also like

write a title for this article Tokyo (AFP)....

Cars off the road, two dead and two...

EURO 7 The European Parliament has adopted a...

Residents of Luyanó Demand Action to Combat Drug...

Motoring RPG RESISTOR reveals gameplay in trailer

Dion Lunadon, review of his album Systems Edge...

Border Incursion: Dominican Authorities Reject Tension with Haiti

May, review of his album Suau en Mondo...

MONDOCANE: GAZA — — SION-EURO-ATLANTISM: SAVE ALL WHO...

Deforestation in the Amazon Drops by 22.3% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy