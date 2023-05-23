Two anti-Putin Russian militias have raided Russia

On Monday, two militias of Russian fighters opposed to Vladimir Putin’s government attacked some small towns in the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, announcing that they had begun an operation to “liberate” Russian territory. The authorities responded by sending the army and promising to “destroy” the militias. There have been some armed clashes, which at the moment have not caused any deaths among the civilian population.

The anti-Putin Russian militias, which the Russian authorities define as “saboteurs”, are both based in Ukraine and are the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russian Legion. According to what was communicated by the militias themselves, mainly on Telegram, they are made up of Russian “partisans” and former Russian soldiers who defected to side with Ukraine and against Putin’s regime. Both had already carried out some attacks on Russian territory in recent months, but Monday’s one on the border is the most relevant so far.

On Monday, one of the two groups, the Free Russian Legion, posted a video on Telegram in which it announced that it had completely “liberated” the tiny rural village of Kozinka (population 1,000) close to the Ukrainian border and was heading towards the country a somewhat larger than Graivoron (population 6,000). One fighter from the group said in the video: “We are Russians just like you. We are people just like you. We want our children to grow up in peace and freedom, and to be able to travel, study and be happy in a free country.”

Judging by some videos posted online, which however cannot be independently confirmed, the anti-Putin fighters would be well armed: they would have at least one tank and some artillery pieces. However, it is not clear how many there are and it is rather complicated, at the moment, to define with certainty how the fighting is progressing.

Both the governor of the Belgorod region and the Russian central government have acknowledged the attack. Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said Vladimir Putin had been informed and on Tuesday morning announced that the “saboteurs” were about to be pushed back.

Even Ukrainian military intelligence said it was aware of the attack: “Yes, today the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russian Legion, which are made up of citizens of the Russian Federation, launched an operation to liberate the territories of the Belgorod region from the so-called Putin regime and push back the enemy to create a security zone to protect the civilian population of Ukraine,” said a spokesman, who added, however, that Ukraine has nothing to do with the realization of the attack.

The groups of anti-Putin fighters began operating a few months ago and have become known for some military operations always carried out along the border between Russia and Ukraine. Already in March, for example, they had occupied a small village in the Bryansk area.

Information about them is still rather scarce. It seems that the militias are actually made up of Russian citizens and one of the two groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps, is led by Denis Nikitin, a well-known Russian right-wing extremist. Furthermore, it is quite evident that these militias have ties to Ukrainian intelligence (as the intelligence itself quietly admits) although it is not clear how deep they really are.

From a military point of view, it is probably too early to understand the significance of Monday’s attacks. The fact that a group of militiamen managed to cross a border between two warring areas virtually undisturbed is certainly a problem for Russia. At the same time, it is unlikely that the attack by the two militias will become a serious threat capable of going beyond the occupation of small border villages.