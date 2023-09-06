Two Arrested for Causing Serious Damage to Great Wall of China by Opening a Large Hole for Machinery

Chinese police have arrested two individuals for causing significant damage to a section of the iconic Great Wall. State television CCTV reported on Tuesday that the suspects, identified as Zheng and Wang, who are construction workers, opened a hole in the structure to facilitate the passage of heavy machinery. The incident occurred in the central province of Shanxi on August 24, in the section known as “32”, which is part of the Ming dynasty-built Great Wall. This section holds great archaeological value and is considered part of the province’s cultural heritage. The Youyu County Public Security Bureau released photos showing missing parts and a dirt road running through the damaged section. The police investigation revealed that the suspects used an excavator to cause irreversible damage to the integrity of the monument. The authorities received a complaint about the incident and swiftly located and apprehended the two suspects in a neighboring town. Both individuals confessed to damaging the structure in order to save time and distance. The Great Wall of China, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an engineering marvel that dates back over 2,000 years. However, the effects of climate change and human activities have led to the disappearance of approximately 30% of the wall.

