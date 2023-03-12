Home World Two boats capsized near San Diego, California killing at least eight people
Two boats capsized near San Diego, California killing at least eight people

Two boats capsized near San Diego, California killing at least eight people

At least eight people They’re dead due to the capsizing of two boats near Black’s Beach, north of San Diego, California. Rescue teams intervened Saturday evening after receiving the emergency call of a woman who was on board one of the boats, on which a total of 23 people were traveling, probably migrants who were trying to enter the United States illegally: San Diego located in the extreme south of California and is very close to the border with Mexico.

San Diego Fire Department official James Gartland called it one of the most serious human trafficking incidents in state history. Gartland said rescuers have not found any survivors so far, but some people may have escaped after reaching the beach and before help arrived. At the moment it is not clear why the boats capsized and the nationality of the victims is not even known: however, Gartland specified that they are only adults.

