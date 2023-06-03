two campaigns, more open gameplay

Remedy has just released a behind the scenes footage Of Alan Wake 2in which some information is revealed on the already highly anticipated title arriving on October 17th. The first and most interesting concerns the character of Saga Andersonthe FBI profiler who has so far only been presented as “second playable character” of the title.

This had led us to think that the game would have seen us alternate at the commands of Alan and Saga at different points in the adventure, but in reality the new video clarifies that the game will in fact be made up of two distinct campaigns, dedicated to the two characters. Remedy explains that each campaign will have a different style and feel, and will even be set in two different game worlds: the one that will see Saga as the protagonist, being an FBI agent, will refer to investigative films and TV series such as True Detective e Se7en. Saga will be an extremely empathetic character, being also a mother and an investigator.

The video does not dwell on the campaign dedicated to Alan Wakebut only explains that this will show us where the protagonist has been for the past 13 yearssince he disappeared at the end of the first game.

Another interesting piece of information that emerged from the video is that this time the game will have more open and freely explorable areas: it does not mean that we will be in the presence of an open world title, but the different settings will be larger, giving the player more freedom, with less linear gameplay Therefore.

We conclude by reminding you that we will be able to admire the gameplay of the game during the Summer Game Fest of 8 June: see you next Thursday to find out more!