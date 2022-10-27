[The Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Cai Rong in New York reported) The US Department of Justice announced blockbuster charges against Chinese nationals in three cases on Monday (October 24). Two Chinese operatives have been charged with spying for the Chinese telecommunications giant, plotting to obstruct a criminal prosecution by prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York.

Although the DOJ indictment did not name the Chinese telecommunications company, the details of the case are consistent with Huawei. In March 2019, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York charged Huawei with a series of charges including bank fraud. In 2020, new charges will be added, accusing Huawei of conspiring to violate the Anti-Black Act and stealing trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies. crime.

The new case, declassified Monday, ties into that background. Two Chinese intelligence officials have been charged with conspiring to steal classified information in the Huawei case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. The two defendants, Dong He (transliteration, also known as Guochun He, Jacky He) and Wang Zheng (Zheng Wang, transliteration, also known as Zen Wang), are still at large.

He Dong and Wang Zheng believed that they had cultivated a CCP spy within the U.S. federal law enforcement agency. But in fact, the insider (the indictment uses GE instead) was a double agent working under the direction of the FBI.

According to the FBI’s description of the two most wanted criminals, 45-year-old He Dong and 37-year-old Wang Zheng are both from Changsha, Hunan. Wang Zheng, the director of the International Department of the CCP, also claimed to be working in the same department, in order to conceal their identities as intelligence officers.

Tried to steal secrets of US probe into Huawei

The case shows that the first time two CCP agents established a relationship with the so-called informant GE was in February 2017. GE then began to act as a double agent for the US government under the guidance of the FBI, providing some information to He Dong and Wang Zheng. As of October 2021, He and Wang have given GE tens of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry, thinking that they have successfully bought GE to work for the CCP.

On January 28, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it would indict Huawei and request the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada. He quickly asked GE, “Do you have time to call me on a public phone these two days?” , Wang has repeatedly approached GE for non-public information about the Huawei case, as well as any ongoing investigations.

In February 2020, when the new indictment against Huawei was declassified, Wang Zheng wrote to GE and asked him if he could ask his college classmates who are now working in the Ministry of Justice for information.

GE asked what information did he want? Wang Zheng said that “(China-US) trade negotiations, attitudes, analysis, possible measures, goals, proposals… are all helpful, and of course there are specific cases of sanctions against Chinese companies.”

Want to know in advance who is a “cooperating witness”

In the fall of 2021, GE pretended to be meeting with the prosecution team of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in preparation for the Huawei case. He and Wang instructed GE to find non-public information from the prosecution team, including witness lists, information on cooperating witnesses, the focus of the government’s current investigation, court trial strategies, possible additional charges, and what evidence the prosecutor holds.

He said the information is of great significance to Huawei. It would be very beneficial for Huawei to know the identities of the cooperating witnesses in advance, before the defense has the right to obtain such information. This is said to provide an opportunity for Huawei to tamper with witnesses (acts or situations that intimidate, influence, harass, or retaliate against or threaten to retaliate against witnesses before they testify).

“Another point is, which people (Huawei) have been censored by your department? Can you make a list?” He Dong asked.

GE responded, “Everything about this case is very confidential, we only get information when we ‘need to know,’ and it’s hard to get a lot of details about litigation strategy.” Ho told GE: “You see with your eyes, with Mind you, if possible, send it to me with another phone (take a picture).”

Around October 15, 2021, He Dong once again asked GE to provide the identity of the witnesses. Who will be the government’s witnesses? “As for the reward, I’m trying a few things and hopefully it will come out in a few days.”

On October 29, 2021, GE told Ho: “I managed to get a page out of the legal strategy memo,” and attached a photo of the page marked “confidential” that allegedly discussed discussions on the page. Plan to arrest two Huawei employees in China.

According to the indictment, this page of documents is actually a bait specially prepared by He and Wang, that is, a fake document. He texted GE and said, “This (memo) is exactly what I’m waiting for, it’s very valuable, please wait for my next message.” “Let’s wait for some people’s feedback.”

He Dong asked GE: “As for the remuneration, can you accept bitcoin? It’s easy to deal with and it’s safe for you (hard to be tracked by the government), but if you don’t understand it, it’s a bit of a hassle to turn it into cash. “

$40,000 to buy a one-page “confidential”

On November 14, 2021, He Dong told GE that he would “try my best to get $40,000 (remuneration) for GE, which is just part of the budget, and there will be more in the future.” As for how to convert bitcoin into cash, he said, “I I suggest you go to the casino to change it.”

In the end, they paid GE the equivalent of $41,000 in bitcoin for this one-page “memo.”

Referring to Huawei’s feedback on the document, He Dong said, “They have not given me any positive feedback, but asked to contact you directly. I directly refused, which is too dangerous.” At the same time, he emphasized the most urgent The required internal documents are “the names of the cooperating witnesses, and more importantly” in the case.

In December 2021, GE claimed to have another page in the same document written in code, and sent photos using pseudonyms such as “Marilyn Monroe” and “Kerry Grant” to refer to a group of cooperating witnesses . The two exchanged a series of messages. He and Wang wanted more, but GE ultimately refused to accept the $50,000 offer.

So, on September 26, 2022, He Dong informed the informant GE that he had applied for some bonuses. By last Monday (Oct. 17), the pair had given the informant another $20,000 in bitcoin as a “reward.”

Wang and Ho were charged with one count of obstructing official process and two counts of money laundering. If convicted, He faces up to 60 years in prison and Wang faces up to 20 years in prison. The two are now on the run.

Prosecutor: The Chinese government is undermining the rule of law.

Bryon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement that the lawsuit fully demonstrates the “relentless efforts” by the Chinese government to undermine the rule of law. documents and shared with a global communications company in an effort to thwart ongoing criminal proceedings against the company.”

Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said: “The intent of the Chinese intelligence officers charged in this case goes far beyond intelligence gathering and must be disclosed in its substance: extraordinary interference with the United States by a representative of a foreign government. The integrity of the criminal justice system harms federal employees, hinders U.S. law enforcement, and benefits a commercial enterprise located in China.” “The Department of Justice will not allow representatives of other countries to interfere in U.S. criminal proceedings and investigations, and will not tolerate foreign concerns about fairness and justice. judicial intervention.”

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said: “China seeks to become a major power on the world stage, challenging the United States in a variety of areas. Today’s case shows that in the process, Chinese intelligence agents will not hesitate to violate the Law and International Norms.”

The case against Ho and Wang is one of three Chinese espionage cases announced by Attorney General Garland on Monday. In the three cases, the Justice Department indicted a total of 13 Chinese nationals.

The case against Ho and Wang is one of three Chinese espionage cases announced by Attorney General Garland on Monday. In the three cases, the Justice Department indicted a total of 13 Chinese nationals.

