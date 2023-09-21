Home » Two Chinese bishops appear at the October synod in the Vatican
Two Chinese bishops appear at the October synod in the Vatican

VATICAN CITY – There will also be two Chinese bishops at the synodal assembly called for by the Pope next month in the Vatican (4-29 October). The novelty, indicative of the good state of the dialogue between the Apostolic Palace and the Chinese authorities, emerges after the recent trip of Francesco in Mongolia and that of the cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Beijing.

The names of the two bishops from mainland China – Mgr Antonio Yao Shunbishop of Jining/Wumeng (autonomous region of “Inner Mongolia”) and monsignor Giuseppe Yang YongqiangBishop of Zhoucun (in the province of Shandong) – appear in the updated list of members of the Synod presented today in the Vatican, but were not included in the first list published last July by the Holy See.

