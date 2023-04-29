by gds.it – ​​1 second ago

Two days under the sun and in the sea of ​​Mondello, in Palermo, for the first stage of the Beach sprint Filippi trophy. Also present was Giuseppe Abbagnale, two-time Olympic champion and president of the Italian rowing federation. About…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Giuseppe Abbagnale in Palermo: two days in Mondello between inclusion, challenges and successes appeared 1 second ago in the online newspaper gds.it».