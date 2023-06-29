Two dead in exchange of fire near U.S. consulate in Saudi Arabia – Xinhua English.news.cn

The exchange of fire near the US consulate in Saudi Arabia has killed two people June 29, 2023 09:28 | Source: China News Network

China News Service, June 29 (Xinhua) According to Reuters, on the 28th local time, the US State Department said that a gunman exchanged fire with Saudi security authorities near the US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the gunman was killed in the exchange of fire. In addition, a private security officer of the consulate was injured in the exchange of fire and later died.

“The U.S. embassy and consulate remain in contact with the Saudi authorities as they investigate this incident,” a State Department spokesman said.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

