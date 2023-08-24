Two Deaths and Countless Damage: Storm Franklin wreaks havoc in Santo Domingo

Body Found in Guajimía Ravine Increases Storm Franklin Death Toll

SANTO DOMINGO, Aug 23 – The body of an individual who threw himself into the Guajimía ravine in West Santo Domingo on Tuesday night has been found, bringing the total deaths due to storm Franklin to two, according to the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Méndez. The other fatality was identified as Carlos Marino Martínez, 33, who was dragged along a ravine in the town of Hatillo, in the province of San Cristóbal. Reports state that Martinez, a resident of the Bendaño community, attempted to cross the ravine to go to work.

Tropical storm Franklin made landfall in the south of the country on Wednesday, causing torrential rains and strong winds. If it maintains its current travel speed of 20 kilometers/hour, it is expected to leave tonight through Puerto Plata and head towards the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the COE, there are currently 542 homes affected, with an additional two partially affected. About 317 people have been evacuated to safe areas across the country. The storm has also caused electrical and aqueduct problems, affecting 406,549 users and 1,318,853 people respectively.

The director of the COE, Juan Manuel Méndez, reported significant damage in Santo Domingo Oeste, Santo Domingo Este, and the National District. However, he stated that it is necessary to wait for further assessments by different institutions due to the ongoing impact of the storm.

The latest meteorological data shows maximum winds of 65 kilometers/hour, with rainfall expected to reach 300-400 millimeters. Barahona, where Franklin made landfall, has already experienced 240 millimeters of rainfall, with more expected in other areas of the country.

Further south in Azua, 38 people have been relocated to shelters in the El Rosario municipal district as a precautionary measure. The communities of El Recodo and El Corozo, in the Padres Las Casas municipality, are also experiencing flooding due to the rise of the La Cueva river. The lack of neighborhood bridges in the area has worsened the situation.

In Santo Domingo Este, the Cancino Adentro sector has seen dozens of houses flooded. The lack of maintenance of filters has caused water to accumulate to the point where residents cannot leave their homes.

In Moca, Civil Defense personnel remain on standby for updates. They have been overseeing and guiding the population in vulnerable areas.

Residents of the La Florida neighborhood in Higüey, La Altagracia province, are anxiously monitoring the Duey River for potential flooding. Many have already moved to shelters, taking their belongings with them.

In La Vega, Deputy Ángel Estévez has urged Public Works to temporarily close the bridge in the Sabaneta area due to its poor condition during the ongoing rainfall.

As the storm continues to impact the country, authorities are urging residents to remain cautious and follow any instructions issued by emergency management agencies.

