[NTDTV, Beijing time, August 25, 2022]Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July, and the world has questioned the police’s negligence in security work. The National Police Agency announced today (25th) the consolidated investigation results, pointing out that the security plan that day was not complete, and the on-site command and intelligence sharing were not sufficient, which led to the major consequences of not noticing the approach of the gunman. In addition, 59-year-old Nakamura, the chief of the National Police Agency, also announced his resignation today after announcing the investigation report, and is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting on the 26th.

The Central News Agency quoted the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) as reporting that Abe was shot dead in Nara City in July.

According to the content of the announcement, the biggest problem with serious consequences is that Abe’s rear guard is insufficient, allowing the gunmen to approach from the rear; and the main reasons for this problem include that the security unit changed the police configuration before Abe’s speech, focusing on the front guard. At the same time, no intelligence was shared, resulting in no measures such as instructing police officers to fill the rear gap.

In addition, the security plan prepared by the Nara prefectural police hastily followed the plan made in the past, omissions about the danger in the rear, and did not deploy a sufficient number of police officers, and did not specify the commander’s mission. Incompleteness.

Regarding the security security plan, the National Police Agency has so far been handed over to the local police to formulate. Except for the prime minister and state guests, they will not request local reports in advance, and there is no mechanism for judging security risks. corrections.

Specifically, the “Security Guidelines” (Security Guidelines), which define basic security matters, etc., will be revised after 30 years, and the local police are required to formulate plans based on the announced security security plan standards, and the National Police Agency will also Added a mechanism for hearing reports to propose amendments.

In addition, new equipment will be introduced, such as the use of drones to grasp the situation of the security site from the sky, and the installation of bulletproof glass around the security object, and the National Police Agency will thoroughly revise the security operation.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that in connection with this, the Nara Prefectural Police Department announced today that the security plan and the day’s response to the situation were not complete enough to give seven people a reduction in their salaries.

The National Police Agency also announced today that Onizuka Tomozaki, the head of the Nara Prefectural Police Department, will be given a three-month disciplinary reduction, and Onizuka intends to resign.

The results of the inspections conducted by the National Police Agency showed that, in the stage of formulating the security plan, due to hasty following precedents, the degree of danger on the day was not sufficiently reviewed, and the cooperation among the security personnel on site was insufficient.

Nakamura, chief of the Japanese National Police Agency, resigns

Some outsiders believe that Abe was shot and killed because of negligence in police security. Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Nakamura said at a press conference that he had submitted his resignation to the National Public Security Commission today. (click to watch related video)

At a press conference on July 12 after Abe’s assassination, Nakamura said, “As the chief of the National Police Agency, the responsibility is very heavy.”

Nakamura graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tokyo and joined the Police Department in 1986. He served in the Chiba Prefectural Police Department and the Tokyo Metropolitan Metropolitan Police Department as the Chief of the Second Division of Search and other positions, and served in the criminal unit for a long time.

From 2009 to 2015, he served as the secretary of the Chief Cabinet Secretary in the Democratic Party government and the Liberal Democratic Party government. After that, he served as the Minister of Criminal Affairs of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Deputy Minister of the National Police Agency. He has been appointed as the Chief of the National Police Agency since September 2021.

NHK reported that Nakamura said at a press conference today that Abe was shot and killed that the security method will be completely changed and new security guidelines will be implemented.

After Abe was shot, relevant units continued to inspect and inspect the security guard at the time, and released a report today. Nakamura expressed his resignation after the report was published. It is expected that Nakamura’s resignation will be approved at a cabinet meeting on the 26th.

Sankei Shimbun reported that in the face of Abe’s state funeral to be held on September 27, and the security guard work for the Group of Seven (G7) summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima, Japan in 2023.

Nakamura also said that from the standpoint of the police, it is necessary to strictly implement relevant security measures based on the new security guidelines under a new system where similar cases will never occur.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/25/a103510631.html