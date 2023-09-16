Two Foreign-Flagged Vessels Seized in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Over 1.5 Million Liters of Fuel, Iranian Authorities Announce

Iran Seizes Two Foreign-Flagged Vessels Suspected of Smuggling Fuel in Persian Gulf

MADRID, 15 Sep. – Iranian authorities have announced the seizure of two foreign-flagged vessels suspected of smuggling more than 1.5 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf. Admiral Mohamad Sharif Shirali, the ‘number two’ of the Third Maritime Zone of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, revealed that the ships bore the Panamanian and Tanzanian flag, and all 37 crew members onboard have been detained.

Admiral Shirali further stated that the ships, along with the crew, have been transferred to ports under the jurisdiction of the competent authorities, although no specific details have been disclosed at this time, according to the Iranian news agency Mehr.

Iran has intensified its efforts in combating maritime smuggling in the Persian Gulf, one of the world‘s primary trafficking routes. This seizure is among the numerous operations carried out by Iran, claiming that the detained vessels were involved in fuel smuggling and had violated maritime navigation regulations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

