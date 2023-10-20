Home » Two former lawyers for Donald Trump have pleaded guilty in a case in which the former US president is accused of attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 election
Between Thursday and Friday, two of Donald Trump’s former lawyers, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, pleaded guilty as part of an investigation accusing former US President Trump and 18 of his aides of attempting to subvert official results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The objective would have been to overturn the general result of the elections, won by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Sidney Powell He admitted prosecutors allege she interfered with the election process by illegally accessing electronic voting machines in Coffee County, southeast Georgia, in January 2021. Her plea deal calls for her to be sentenced to six years of probation.

Kenneth Chesebro he pleaded guilty of conspiracy to submit false documents, admitting to having drawn up a list of false pro-Trump voters in Georgia and other states to overturn the outcome of the elections. He too should therefore be sentenced to five years of probation and pay a fine of 5 thousand dollars.

Their agreements with prosecutors stipulate that the two testify in the courtroom during future trials. The first one in Georgia will begin on Monday, October 23. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges against him.

In September another defendant, Scott Hall, was the first to plead guilty of having illegally entered the electronic voting machine system.

