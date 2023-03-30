Two helicopters Blackhawk of the US Army crashed during training in Kentucky overnight. The American media report it. The victims, according to the first reconstructions, would be 9.

“The condition of the crew members is unknown at this time,” Army Base Fort Campbell said in a statement. The helicopters Blackhawk involved were from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and were undergoing routine training.

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

“The command is currently focused on caring for service members and their families,” the Fort Campbell public affairs office said, adding that the cause of the crash is under investigation. The HH-60 is a variant of the Black Hawk helicopter designed to provide support for various military operations, including airstrikes and medical evacuations, according to the Army.

The governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky said it has received “the first reports of a helicopter crash and casualties are expected.” Kentucky State Police and the Division of Emergency Management are working at the scene of the accident.