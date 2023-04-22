Home » Two Holy See ministries sign new agreement to protect children – Vatican News Vatican
Through this new agreement, the Pontifical Council for the Protection of Children and the Ministry for the Evangelization of the First Evangelization and New Local Churches will collaborate to serve the Local Church in preventing violations against the most vulnerable.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal O’Malley, President of the Pontifical Council for the Protection of Children, and Cardinal Tagle, Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization, signed on April 21 for the cooperation between the Pontifical Council for the Protection of Children and the Congregation’s Department for First Evangelization and New Local Churches made an agreement.

The new agreement aims to help the two ministries of the Holy See work together to serve the local Church in preventing violations against the most vulnerable. The agreement was inspired by the Apostolic Charter “Go proclaim the Gospel”.

In an interview with Vatican News following the signing of the agreement, Cardinal O’Malley and Cardinal Tagle pointed out that the increased cooperation is aimed at promoting concrete structural changes and building a culture of protection, serving victims, local Churches and bishops. Core.

