Two houses collapse and tumble down a hill in Utah- TV Courier

(LaPresse) Two unsafe houses have collapsed in Draper, about 30 kilometers from Salt Lake City, in the US state of Utah, plummeting down a hill. The houses had been evacuated six months ago as a precaution. Officials say the homes were in danger from slipping caused by shifting soil and cracked foundations. Two other nearby residences were later evacuated for safety reasons. As the winter snowpack melts, authorities said other homes in the neighborhood will also be evaluated. The collapses were documented on video taken by police officers and firefighters. (LaPresse)