Home » Two houses collapse and tumble down a hill in Utah- TV Courier
World

Two houses collapse and tumble down a hill in Utah- TV Courier

by admin
Two houses collapse and tumble down a hill in Utah- TV Courier

(LaPresse) Two unsafe houses have collapsed in Draper, about 30 kilometers from Salt Lake City, in the US state of Utah, plummeting down a hill. The houses had been evacuated six months ago as a precaution. Officials say the homes were in danger from slipping caused by shifting soil and cracked foundations. Two other nearby residences were later evacuated for safety reasons. As the winter snowpack melts, authorities said other homes in the neighborhood will also be evaluated. The collapses were documented on video taken by police officers and firefighters. (LaPresse)

April 23, 2023 – Updated April 23, 2023, 11:33 am

© breaking latest news

See also  New York, explosions in Times Square: panic among the people but they are only two manholes

You may also like

UK to test emergency alert service with millions...

Pokey LaFarge will bring his roots sounds to...

Germany lacks 100,000 workers Info

series a empoli inter | Sport

The ‘return’ to the large numbers of Forza...

XBB.1.16 Local cases doubled within a week, and...

“Take a couple of jars and detergents”

“Is it true that you were an escort...

Udinese-Cremonese / Official formations: Success starter, Beto on...

Costel Gâlcă abolishes Gigi Becali

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy