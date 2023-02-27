JERUSALEM – Hours of blood and violence in the West Bank, just as Israeli and Palestinian representatives meet in Aqaba together with Americans and Egyptians to try to restore calm to the region.

The attack on Huwara

In the early hours of yesterday afternoon, a Palestinian terrorist riddled the car in which they were traveling with bullets Hallel and Yagel Yaniv22 and 19 years old, driving route 60 through the town of Huwaraa few kilometers from Nablus.