7
JERUSALEM – Hours of blood and violence in the West Bank, just as Israeli and Palestinian representatives meet in Aqaba together with Americans and Egyptians to try to restore calm to the region.
The attack on Huwara
In the early hours of yesterday afternoon, a Palestinian terrorist riddled the car in which they were traveling with bullets Hallel and Yagel Yaniv22 and 19 years old, driving route 60 through the town of Huwaraa few kilometers from Nablus.
See also Hong Kong, Apple Daily closes after Chinese squeeze. Sold out the latest issue of the most famous pro-democracy newspaper