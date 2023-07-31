Two Italians stranded in Niger, the Farnesina has invited them to remain locked up in the hotel. “Less than a hundred” compatriots in the country, 300 soldiers

I am “less than 100” The Italians currently present in Niger, are all in “conditions of safety” and “none of them are running dangers“. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, al Tg2with the intention of reassuring about the situation of compatriots present in Niger who have been grappling since last July 27 with a military coup which is causing various fibrillations at an international level. Out of two of them, a the ball it’s a aircraft maintainer of the Lazio company Heli Worldthe Farnesina is paying more attention because they are unable to abandon the country and are located at the moment blocked in a hotel in the capital Niamey. The two workers, locked up in a hotel for three days, were in the country to carry out the maintenance to a series of aircraft belonging to an oil company and received an invitation from the embassy not to go out or even look out the windows for fear of stray shots. Dominic Beccidelliadministrator of Heli World and the Construction Center, said he was “in constant contact” with the staff and with the embassy and that he was “very worried for a situation of great tension”.

In addition to civilians, there are also approx 300 military of the Italian Armed Forces engaged in the European mission EUPM (EU Military Partnership Mission in Niger) and in the Bilateral Support Mission in the Republic of Niger (WILL YOU). The Defense made it known in the days following the coup. In a note to the press in recent days, the minister Guido Crosetto he declared: “We are following the situation in Niger following the coup d’état with the utmost attention. The safety of our civilian compatriots and our soldiers present there is our absolute priority”, adding that “we are in close contact with the Farnesina” which, together with the Defense and al COVI, constantly monitors the evolution of safety conditions on the ground. “At the moment the situation of the military personnel employed in Niger does not give rise to particular concern” Crosetto concluded.

