by admin
SEUL. The South Korean Navy has announced that it will carry out “large-scale” maneuvers in the Yellow Sea from today until October 27, an announcement that comes just hours after the warning fire exchange between Seoul and Pyongyang. This is a “maritime exercise in preparation for enemy provocations,” said the South Korean General Staff, maneuvers in which the South Korean army, air force and coast guard, as well as US troops also participate.

The exercises will be held in the area of ​​the so-called Northern Limit Line (Nll), the ideal line in the Yellow Sea, drawn by the United Nations, always rejected by Pyongyang and accepted instead by the Seoul government. About 20 ships of the South Korean Navy participate, including frigates or destroyers equipped with the Aegis missile system, coast guard ships and F-15 and F-16 fighters of the Air Force and, on the US side, Apache helicopters or A attack aircraft -10.

The announcement comes just hours after the two Koreas exchanged warning shots around the Nll, accusing each other of violating it. Seoul said it had detected a North Korean merchant ship crossing the Nll and that one of his patrol boats responded “with messages of warning and fire”.

