Political conflict extends Iraqi political deadlock

On July 27 and 30 local time, two large-scale protests and demonstrations broke out in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. The demonstrators broke through the barricades twice and entered the “Green Zone” in the center of Baghdad and broke into the parliament. Iraqi domestic analysts pointed out that due to the collective resignation of members of the Sadr Movement, the largest party in the Iraqi parliament, Iraqi politics has fallen into chaos, and the chaos in the streets is an extension of the political conflict.

Iraqi political analyst Hamza Mustafa: The withdrawal of the “Sadr movement” from the parliament has caused a huge political crisis. They are the largest group in the parliament, and the withdrawal of the largest group from the parliament is unprecedented, which has caused political turmoil in Iraq s reason. Sadr has broad popular support, which has also led to the spread of political conflict to the streets of Iraq.

In October last year, Iraq held parliamentary elections. Out of a total of 329 seats, the “Sadr Movement” led by Iraqi Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats and became the largest party in the parliament. However, due to serious internal divisions, the various agendas to form a new government have so far been inconclusive. In June this year, 73 members of the “Sadr Movement” in the parliament submitted their resignations to protest against the parliament’s obstruction of the new government to form a cabinet. After a month or so of consultations, various factions in the parliament recently decided on the candidate for the new prime minister, but Sadr’s supporters did not agree with this result, which also led to the outbreak of two large-scale demonstrations on the 27th and 30th. The Iraqi National Assembly building was also targeted by demonstrators.

Experts said that, as far as the current situation is concerned, political reconciliation is still far away, and the delay in forming a new government has adversely affected all aspects of Iraq’s politics and economy.

Iraqi political analyst Hamza Mustafa: The delay in forming a government has brought a lot of negative effects to Iraq. It is wrong that Iraq does not have a government budget for the new year. 70% of the budget is salaries and running costs. The government can cut back on spending, but this is not a long-term solution, and it will not allow the Iraqi country to function properly.

Source: CCTV News Client