Two executives of the Indonesian football club Arema FC have been sentenced for the disaster last October in the stadium of Malang, on the island of Java, in which 135 people died. Abdul Haris, chairman of the organizing committee of Arema FC, was convicted to a year and a half in prison for negligence and for allowing too many tickets to be sold, causing the stadium to be filled beyond the permitted capacity. Suko Sutrisno, the club’s security officer, was sentenced to one year in prison for similar reasons. Malang was one of the worst disasters to occur in a stadium in the last fifty years: three police officers are also indicted, who have yet to be tried.

The disaster occurred after the match between home side Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Fans had stormed onto the pitch after the match, when the police started firing tear gas causing chaos and panic in the crowd: many people were crushed in the crush as they tried to escape. The regulations of FIFA, the governing body of world football, they forbid law enforcement to use tear gas. According to the authorities, there were at least 42,000 people in the stadium, 4,000 more than the permitted capacity.

