Two men were arrested in New York, United States, on Monday, accused of helping to set up an unauthorized, secret police station on behalf of the Chinese government: second the US Justice Department, the secret police station would be opened in 2022 in Manhattan, in the Chinatown area, with the aim of identifying Chinese pro-democracy activists active both in New York and in other parts of the United States and crack down on their criticism of the Chinese government. The two arrests are one of the measures taken by the American Justice Department in recent years, precisely to counter the Chinese government’s repression abroad.

The two men arrested are “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, who lived in the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, who lived in Manhattan. According to the Justice Department, the two men were acting under the direction and control of a Chinese government official, with whom they had deleted all communications once they learned of the investigation into them. For the same reason, also in 2022, they had closed the police station opened a few months earlier. Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping are accused of conspiracy and obstruction of justice: they risk from five to twenty years in prison.

